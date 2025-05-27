Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 91.64M Market Cap

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.11 on 07/26/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.53 on 05/16/25.

52-week price history of IRWD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -92.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.44%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.53 to $7.11. In the Healthcare sector, the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 5.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 91.64M and boasts a workforce of 253 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8445, with a change in price of -3.8837. Similarly, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 3,384,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -87.27%.

IRWD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 3.80%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 8.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 13.78% and 17.66% respectively.

IRWD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -87.22% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -85.14%. The price of IRWD leaped by -35.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.65%.