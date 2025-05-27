IonQ Inc (IONQ) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. IonQ Inc’s current trading price is -16.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 634.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.22 and $54.74 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 53.62 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 20.65 million over the last three months.

IonQ Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $54.74 on 01/07/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.22 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

IonQ Inc (IONQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.32B and boasts a workforce of 407 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.36, with a change in price of +0.21. Similarly, IonQ Inc recorded 23,227,924 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.46%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IONQ stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

IONQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, IonQ Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.27%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 85.70%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.66% and 83.63%, respectively.

IONQ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 9.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 63.82%. The price of IONQ fallen by 60.94% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 30.58%.