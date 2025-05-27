Intuitive Machines Inc’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of Intuitive Machines Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $24.95 on 01/24/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.15, recorded on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of LUNR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Intuitive Machines Inc’s current trading price is -48.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 311.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.15 and $24.95. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.81 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 11.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.32B and boasts a workforce of 435 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.16, with a change in price of -6.21. Similarly, Intuitive Machines Inc recorded 12,061,279 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.80%.

LUNR Stock Stochastic Average

Intuitive Machines Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 95.18%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.76% and 72.92%, respectively.

LUNR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LUNR has fallen by 51.05%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.93%.