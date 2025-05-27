Integra Resources Corp Inc. (ITRG) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 93.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 73.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ITRG has leaped by -5.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.75%.

The stock market performance of Integra Resources Corp has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.95 on 05/06/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.79, recorded on 01/21/25.

52-week price history of ITRG Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Integra Resources Corp’s current trading price is -13.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.66%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.79 and $1.95. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.39 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.93 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 283.43M and boasts a workforce of 305 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2693, with a change in price of +0.7974. Similarly, Integra Resources Corp recorded 754,814 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +90.35%.

ITRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITRG stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ITRG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Integra Resources Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 70.39%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 48.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 30.42% and 29.56%, respectively.