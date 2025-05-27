logo

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

OPEN Stock

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. INNEOVA Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -85.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 158.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.47 and $8.27 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 26.75 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.47 million over the last three months.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

INNEOVA Holdings Ltd (INEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.95M and boasts a workforce of 139 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5526, with a change in price of -1.6000. Similarly, INNEOVA Holdings Ltd recorded 2,502,908 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.94%.

INEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, INNEOVA Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 47.81%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 35.09%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.06% and 7.74%, respectively.

INEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -57.09%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -57.24%. The price of INEO increased 16.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 38.86%.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.