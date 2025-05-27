Informatica Inc (INFA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Informatica Inc’s current trading price is -28.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.09%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $15.65 and $31.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 19.48 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.81 million over the last 3 months.

Informatica Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $31.65 on 07/08/24 and a low of $15.65 for the same time frame on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Informatica Inc (INFA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.80B and boasts a workforce of 5200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.66, with a change in price of -3.67. Similarly, Informatica Inc recorded 2,858,360 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INFA stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

INFA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Informatica Inc over the last 50 days is 76.92%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.49% and 58.94%, respectively.

INFA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INFA has fallen by 22.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.47%.