logo

Informatica Inc (INFA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

CSCO Stock

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Informatica Inc’s current trading price is -28.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.09%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $15.65 and $31.65. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 19.48 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.81 million over the last 3 months.

Informatica Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $31.65 on 07/08/24 and a low of $15.65 for the same time frame on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Informatica Inc (INFA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.80B and boasts a workforce of 5200 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.66, with a change in price of -3.67. Similarly, Informatica Inc recorded 2,858,360 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.00%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INFA stands at 0.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.80.

INFA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Informatica Inc over the last 50 days is 76.92%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.49% and 58.94%, respectively.

INFA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -13.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INFA has fallen by 22.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.47%.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.