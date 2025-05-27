Imperial Petroleum Inc: Rising -39.43% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

In terms of market performance, Imperial Petroleum Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.59 on 10/03/24, while the lowest value was $2.12 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of IMPP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Imperial Petroleum Inc’s current trading price is -39.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.32%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.12 and $4.59. The Energy sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 95.67M and boasts a workforce of 291 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.68, with a change in price of -0.12. Similarly, Imperial Petroleum Inc recorded 197,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.14%.

IMPP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMPP stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

IMPP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Imperial Petroleum Inc over the past 50 days is 80.49%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.35%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 33.72% and 25.01%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

IMPP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -7.64% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -19.65%. The price of IMPP fallen by 6.92% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.76%.