Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Immix Biopharma Inc’s current trading price is -26.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.94%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.26 and $2.71. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.12 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.12 million over the last 3 months.

Immix Biopharma Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.71 on 12/06/24 and the lowest value was $1.26 on 10/04/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.48M and boasts a workforce of 21 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8828, with a change in price of -0.2500. Similarly, Immix Biopharma Inc recorded 119,621 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.16%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IMMX stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

IMMX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Immix Biopharma Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 56.03%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 29.17%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 61.01% and 67.82% respectively.

IMMX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -9.55% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 17.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of IMMX has fallen by 13.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.40%.