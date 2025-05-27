logo

Iamgold Corp (IAG) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Iamgold Corp’s current trading price is -17.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.74%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $3.44 and $8.38. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 10.64 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 14.18 million observed over the last three months.

Iamgold Corp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.38 on 04/16/25, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.44 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Iamgold Corp (IAG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.99B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.26, with a change in price of +1.95. Similarly, Iamgold Corp recorded 13,412,040 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.44%.

How IAG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IAG stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

IAG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Iamgold Corp over the last 50 days is at 54.62%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 70.52%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.84% and 48.80%, respectively.

IAG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.49%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.59%. The price of IAG leaped by -1.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.44%.

