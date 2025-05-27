Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Hyperscale Data Inc’s current trading price is -56.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 387.17%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.23 and $13.74. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.95 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 8.17 million over the last three months.

Hyperscale Data Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $13.74 on 05/24/24, and the lowest price during that time was $1.23, recorded on 04/30/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 68.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.37M and boasts a workforce of 424 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.61, with a change in price of +0.62. Similarly, Hyperscale Data Inc recorded 5,191,244 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.52%.

How GPUS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPUS stands at 19.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

GPUS Stock Stochastic Average

Hyperscale Data Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 54.51%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 54.51%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.39% and 56.50%, respectively.

GPUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.46%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GPUS has fallen by 194.12%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.29%.