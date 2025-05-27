Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s current trading price is -16.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.58%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $11.91 and $18.44. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 25.78 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 23.31 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Huntington Bancshares, Inc had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $18.44 on 11/25/24, while the lowest value was $11.91 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.32B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.51, with a change in price of -1.06. Similarly, Huntington Bancshares, Inc recorded 21,872,102 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.47%.

How HBAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HBAN stands at 0.92. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.89.

HBAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Huntington Bancshares, Inc over the past 50 days is 78.91%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 55.39%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 57.88% and 68.71%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HBAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -5.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.66%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HBAN has fallen by 5.29%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.32%.