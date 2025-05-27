Hecla Mining Co (HL) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Hecla Mining Co’s current trading price is -31.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.41 and $7.68. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 7.27 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 21.88 million observed over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Hecla Mining Co had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.68 on 10/22/24, while the lowest value was $4.41 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Hecla Mining Co (HL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.31B and boasts a workforce of 1830 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.45, with a change in price of +0.38. Similarly, Hecla Mining Co recorded 20,257,426 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.82%.

How HL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HL stands at 0.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

HL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Hecla Mining Co over the last 50 days is at 44.57%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 50.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 43.90% and 40.30%, respectively.

HL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.52%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -7.10%. The price of HL decreased -10.60% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.87%.