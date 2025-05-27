HCTI: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -99.41%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -99.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HCTI has leaped by -96.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.58%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of HCTI Stock

The Healthcare Triangle Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 293.11 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 74.83 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -98.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.37M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4556, with a change in price of -0.7942. Similarly, Healthcare Triangle Inc recorded 51,417,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -99.28%.

HCTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HCTI stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HCTI Stock Stochastic Average

Healthcare Triangle Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.06%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.09% and 0.23%, respectively.