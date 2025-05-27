logo

HCTI: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

TOST Stock

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -99.41%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -99.49%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HCTI has leaped by -96.78%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -26.58%.

Healthcare Triangle Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

52-week price history of HCTI Stock

The Healthcare Triangle Inc’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 293.11 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 74.83 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Healthcare Triangle Inc (HCTI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -98.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.37M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4556, with a change in price of -0.7942. Similarly, Healthcare Triangle Inc recorded 51,417,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -99.28%.

HCTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HCTI stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HCTI Stock Stochastic Average

Healthcare Triangle Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.06%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 0.09% and 0.23%, respectively.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.