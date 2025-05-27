HAO’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -57.60% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -71.85%. The price of HAO fallen by 18.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.57%.

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $203.00 on 05/30/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.84 on 04/01/25.

52-week price history of HAO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Haoxi Health Technology Ltd’s current trading price is -99.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.84 and $203.00. The Haoxi Health Technology Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.93 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 51180.0 over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Haoxi Health Technology Ltd (HAO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.85M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9636, with a change in price of -1.5800. Similarly, Haoxi Health Technology Ltd recorded 150,873 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -49.84%.

HAO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HAO stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HAO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Haoxi Health Technology Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 51.10%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.65% and 48.06%, respectively.