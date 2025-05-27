Gyre Therapeutics Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 764.72M Market Cap

Gyre Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.00 on 11/12/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.11 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of GYRE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Gyre Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -54.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.11 to $19.00. In the Healthcare sector, the Gyre Therapeutics Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.16 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 764.72M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.25, with a change in price of -3.77. Similarly, Gyre Therapeutics Inc recorded 150,833 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.28%.

Examining GYRE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GYRE stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

GYRE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Gyre Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 39.48%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 53.01% and 68.54% respectively.

GYRE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -28.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -32.82%. The price of GYRE leaped by -4.82% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -23.52%.