Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Gryphon Digital Mining Inc’s current trading price is -56.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 918.65%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.13 and $2.93. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.3 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 10.87 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $2.93 on 05/12/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.13, recorded on 04/09/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 373.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 92.76M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3835, with a change in price of +0.8371. Similarly, Gryphon Digital Mining Inc recorded 8,500,514 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +207.72%.

GRYP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc over the past 50 days is 39.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.34%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 38.08% and 38.62%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

GRYP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 219.04% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 91.29%. The price of GRYP fallen by 333.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.88%.