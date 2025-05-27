GREE’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 2.58% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -39.31%. The price of GREE fallen by 85.44% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 39.47%.

The market performance of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.84 on 11/15/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.58 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of GREE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -58.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 174.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.58 and $3.84. The Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 50.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.55M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1116, with a change in price of -0.0600. Similarly, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc recorded 337,744 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.64%.

GREE Stock Stochastic Average

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 80.16%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.41% and 79.30%, respectively.