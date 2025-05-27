Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Defensive reached around 81.5 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 118.63 million over the last three months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -99.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.12M and boasts a workforce of 49 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6830, with a change in price of -1.5940. Similarly, Greenlane Holdings Inc recorded 75,816,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -99.63%.

How GNLN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNLN stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GNLN Stock Stochastic Average

Greenlane Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 0.17%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.14% and 7.65%, respectively.

GNLN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -99.64%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -99.67%. The price of GNLN decreased -60.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.23%.