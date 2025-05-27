Grab Holdings Limited: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 20.39B Market Cap

Grab Holdings Limited’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.72 on 11/21/24 and a low of $2.98 for the same time frame on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of GRAB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Grab Holdings Limited’s current trading price is -12.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.95%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.98 and $5.72. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 11.72 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 35.48 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.39B and boasts a workforce of 11267 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.63, with a change in price of +0.24. Similarly, Grab Holdings Limited recorded 35,317,074 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.15%.

Examining GRAB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRAB stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

GRAB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Grab Holdings Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 87.04%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 59.17%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.06% and 52.76%, respectively.

GRAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 6.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.57%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GRAB has fallen by 4.71%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.48%.