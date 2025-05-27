GOOGL Stock: Exploring Alphabet Inc’s Growth

Alphabet Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $207.05 on 02/04/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $140.53 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of GOOGL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Alphabet Inc’s current trading price is -18.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $140.53 to $207.05. In the Communication Services sector, the Alphabet Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 35.14 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.40.05 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2050.50B and boasts a workforce of 183323 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 172.71, with a change in price of -24.29. Similarly, Alphabet Inc recorded 35,244,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.60%.

Examining GOOGL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOOGL stands at 0.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

GOOGL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Alphabet Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 77.10%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.31%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 77.60% and 79.25% respectively.

GOOGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -5.42%. The price of GOOGL fallen by 5.77% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.37%.