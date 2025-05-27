Gogo Inc (GOGO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Gogo Inc’s current trading price is -17.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.69%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.17 and $13.16. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 4.31 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.97 million over the last three months.

Gogo Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.16 on 05/22/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $6.17 on 10/03/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Gogo Inc (GOGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.43B and boasts a workforce of 790 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.18, with a change in price of +3.15. Similarly, Gogo Inc recorded 1,650,374 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.96%.

How GOGO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOGO stands at 11.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 10.82.

GOGO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Gogo Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 66.69%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.35% and 86.45%, respectively.

GOGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 33.99%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 37.22%. The price of GOGO fallen by 46.29% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.69%.