GDHG’s Market Whiplash: -96.76% YTD Decline, -75.67% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -96.76%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -95.11%. The price of GDHG decreased -75.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -67.08%.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $387.50 on 06/12/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $4.60 on 05/23/25.

52-week price history of GDHG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -99.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -59.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$4.60 and $387.50. The Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 2.54 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd (GDHG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -92.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.94M and boasts a workforce of 620 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.5859, with a change in price of -48.6300. Similarly, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd recorded 96,323 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.30%.

GDHG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GDHG stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

GDHG Stock Stochastic Average

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.26%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.38%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.77% and 7.35%, respectively.

