Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Fuelcell Energy Inc’s current trading price is -82.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.21%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $3.58 and $30.90. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 3.14 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.77 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Fuelcell Energy Inc had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.90 on 06/10/24, while the lowest value was $3.58 on 05/06/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Fuelcell Energy Inc (FCEL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 124.48M and boasts a workforce of 584 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.24, with a change in price of -4.56. Similarly, Fuelcell Energy Inc recorded 896,017 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.42%.

How FCEL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FCEL stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

FCEL Stock Stochastic Average

Fuelcell Energy Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.66%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 96.94%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.79% and 71.61%, respectively.

FCEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -39.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -31.16%. The price of FCEL fallen by 42.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 33.01%.