fuboTV Inc (FUBO) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. fuboTV Inc’s current trading price is -44.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 225.65%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.10 and $6.45. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 10.12 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 19.33 million over the last 3 months.

fuboTV Inc experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $6.45 on 01/07/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.10 on 06/21/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

fuboTV Inc (FUBO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.22B and boasts a workforce of 590 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.34, with a change in price of +2.35. Similarly, fuboTV Inc recorded 33,704,164 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +187.60%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FUBO stands at 0.94. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.55.

FUBO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for fuboTV Inc over the last 50 days is 98.13%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 98.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.03% and 82.46%, respectively.

FUBO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 184.29%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 148.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FUBO has fallen by 18.61%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.61%.