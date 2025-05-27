Exxon Mobil Corp Inc. (XOM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -3.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.96%. The price of XOM leaped by -4.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.77%.

In terms of market performance, Exxon Mobil Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $126.34 on 10/07/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $97.80 on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of XOM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Exxon Mobil Corp’s current trading price is -18.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 5.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$97.80 and $126.34. The Exxon Mobil Corp’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 4.47 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 17.39 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 446.13B and boasts a workforce of 61000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.95, with a change in price of -2.44. Similarly, Exxon Mobil Corp recorded 16,399,264 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.31%.

XOM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XOM stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

XOM Stock Stochastic Average

Exxon Mobil Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 24.95%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.33% and 12.85%, respectively.