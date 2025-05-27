EON Resources Inc (EONR) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. EON Resources Inc’s current trading price is -86.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.35 and $2.92. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.5 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.78 million observed over the last three months.

EON Resources Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.92 on 07/23/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.35, recorded on 03/14/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

EON Resources Inc (EONR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.03M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6109, with a change in price of -0.3424. Similarly, EON Resources Inc recorded 3,241,168 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.75%.

How EONR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EONR stands at 3.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.98.

EONR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of EON Resources Inc over the last 50 days is at 16.72%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 40.40%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.42% and 13.43%, respectively.

EONR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -50.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -58.87%. The price of EONR leaped by -18.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.00%.