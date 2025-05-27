E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

The market performance of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $15.50 on 07/25/24, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $0.07, recorded on 05/07/25.

52-week price history of EJH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -99.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.85%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.07 and $15.50. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 170.08 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.61 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -82.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.55M and boasts a workforce of 528 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7063, with a change in price of -0.5640. Similarly, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd recorded 5,920,361 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.81%.

EJH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EJH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

EJH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd over the past 50 days is 2.17%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 2.79%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 1.84% and 1.69%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EJH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -84.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -86.88%. The price of EJH leaped by -90.10% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.78%.