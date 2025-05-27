DOUG’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Douglas Elliman Inc’s Performance

Douglas Elliman Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.98 on 05/23/25, and the lowest price during that time was $1.00, recorded on 06/04/24.

52-week price history of DOUG Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Douglas Elliman Inc’s current trading price is -2.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.00 and $2.98. The Real Estate sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 14.29 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Douglas Elliman Inc (DOUG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 55.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 257.34M and boasts a workforce of 783 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.80, with a change in price of +1.36. Similarly, Douglas Elliman Inc recorded 766,391 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +88.31%.

DOUG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOUG stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.82.

DOUG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Douglas Elliman Inc over the last 50 days is at 82.61%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 81.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.01% and 80.40%, respectively.

DOUG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 73.65% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 27.75%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DOUG has fallen by 77.91%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 31.22%.