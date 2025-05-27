DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. DigiAsia Corp’s current trading price is -93.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 304.63%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.16 and $9.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 51.06 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 11.55 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of DigiAsia Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $9.85 on 06/05/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.16 on 05/14/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DigiAsia Corp (FAAS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.91M.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4657, with a change in price of -0.1644. Similarly, DigiAsia Corp recorded 7,960,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.00%.

FAAS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, DigiAsia Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 74.37%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 74.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 65.85% and 55.36% respectively.

FAAS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.32%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.33%. The price of FAAS fallen by 174.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 239.14%.