Delta Air Lines, Inc: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 32.63B Market Cap

Delta Air Lines, Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $69.98 on 01/22/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $34.74 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of DAL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Delta Air Lines, Inc’s current trading price is -28.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.85%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $34.74 to $69.98. In the Industrials sector, the Delta Air Lines, Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.2 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.13.02 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Delta Air Lines, Inc (DAL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 32.63B and boasts a workforce of 103000 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.40, with a change in price of -10.97. Similarly, Delta Air Lines, Inc recorded 11,234,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.06%.

Examining DAL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DAL stands at 1.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

DAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Delta Air Lines, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 79.79%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.06%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 63.08% and 61.32% respectively.

DAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -17.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.48%. The price of DAL fallen by 20.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.39%.