CREX’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 29.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.63%. The price of CREX fallen by 103.85% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 50.71%.

Creative Realities Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $5.20 on 07/16/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.28 on 04/22/25.

52-week price history of CREX Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Creative Realities Inc’s current trading price is -38.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 148.44%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.28 and $5.20. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.53 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 63430.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Creative Realities Inc (CREX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.45M and boasts a workforce of 146 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.12, with a change in price of +0.49. Similarly, Creative Realities Inc recorded 62,119 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.22%.

CREX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CREX stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

CREX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Creative Realities Inc over the past 50 days is 79.17%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.96%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 89.42% and 88.07%, respectively, over the past 20 days.