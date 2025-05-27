CPSH’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 81.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 104.91%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPSH has fallen by 92.11%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 55.32%.

CPS Technologies Corporation’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.54 on 05/23/25, with the lowest value being $1.27 on 08/19/24.

52-week price history of CPSH Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. CPS Technologies Corporation’s current trading price is 14.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 129.92%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.27 and $2.54. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 54420.0 over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 90.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.42M and boasts a workforce of 92 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.70, with a change in price of +1.30. Similarly, CPS Technologies Corporation recorded 68,980 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +80.25%.

CPSH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPSH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CPSH Stock Stochastic Average

CPS Technologies Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.35%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 95.25% and 94.43%, respectively.