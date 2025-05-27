Copart, Inc Inc. (CPRT) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.48% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPRT has leaped by -13.39%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.93%.

Copart, Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $64.38 on 11/27/24 and the lowest value was $48.05 on 09/11/24.

52-week price history of CPRT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Copart, Inc’s current trading price is -16.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$48.05 and $64.38. The Copart, Inc’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 20.81 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.14 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Copart, Inc (CPRT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.85B and boasts a workforce of 11700 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.70, with a change in price of -4.79. Similarly, Copart, Inc recorded 4,727,839 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.19%.

CPRT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPRT stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

CPRT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Copart, Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.08%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.23%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.63% and 42.08%, respectively.