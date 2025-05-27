Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Coeur Mining Inc’s current trading price is 2.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.56%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.57 and $7.98. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.59 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 19.13 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Coeur Mining Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $7.98 on 05/27/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $4.57 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 60.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.22B and boasts a workforce of 2116 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.22, with a change in price of +2.62. Similarly, Coeur Mining Inc recorded 18,304,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDE stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

CDE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Coeur Mining Inc over the last 50 days is 99.86%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 99.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.86% and 93.78%, respectively.

CDE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 42.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.96%. The price of CDE fallen by 43.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.53%.