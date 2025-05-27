CNH Industrial NV (CNH) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. CNH Industrial NV’s current trading price is -6.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.03%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $9.28 and $13.86. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.08 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 19.13 million over the last 3 months.

The market performance of CNH Industrial NV’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $13.86 on 03/10/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $9.28 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

CNH Industrial NV (CNH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.24B and boasts a workforce of 35850 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.36, with a change in price of +1.77. Similarly, CNH Industrial NV recorded 17,195,051 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.83%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNH stands at 3.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.32.

CNH Stock Stochastic Average

Today, CNH Industrial NV’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 78.97%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 62.65% and 62.82% respectively.

CNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 14.70%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.99%. The price of CNH fallen by 11.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.94%.