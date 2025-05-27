Cleveland-Cliffs Inc: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $17.41 on 06/03/24, and the lowest price during that time was $6.17, recorded on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of CLF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s current trading price is -62.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.17 and $17.41. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 45.37 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 22.56 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.21B and boasts a workforce of 30000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.18, with a change in price of -2.76. Similarly, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc recorded 20,404,717 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.87%.

CLF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLF stands at 1.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.22.

CLF Stock Stochastic Average

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 7.07%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 0.37%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.55% and 9.78%, respectively.

CLF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -31.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -43.36%. The price of CLF decreased -18.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.85%.