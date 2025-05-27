Charting the Course: Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s ITUB Stock Prospects

The stock market performance of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $6.85 on 05/19/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.37, recorded on 01/03/25.

52-week price history of ITUB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s current trading price is -2.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.37 and $6.85. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 38.44 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 28.06 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.44B and boasts a workforce of 96705 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.50, with a change in price of +2.12. Similarly, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR recorded 28,070,994 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.89%.

ITUB Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ITUB stands at 4.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.91.

ITUB Stock Stochastic Average

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 88.44%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.69% and 80.00%, respectively.

ITUB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 49.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 25.12%. The price of ITUB fallen by 8.36% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.04%.