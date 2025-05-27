Charting the Course: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s AMC Stock Prospects

The stock market performance of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $5.96 on 06/06/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $2.45, recorded on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of AMC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -32.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.61%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.45 and $5.96. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 30.69 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 8.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 22.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.74B and boasts a workforce of 33382 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.11, with a change in price of -0.07. Similarly, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc recorded 9,678,854 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.67%.

AMC Stock Stochastic Average

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.56%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.58% and 87.81%, respectively.

AMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 0.72%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.72%. The price of AMC fallen by 47.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 38.22%.