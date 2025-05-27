CETX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -34.94%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -77.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CETX has fallen by 40.31%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.29%.

Cemtrex Inc experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1176.00 on 05/30/24 and the lowest value was $1.14 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of CETX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cemtrex Inc’s current trading price is -99.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.14 and $1176.00. The Cemtrex Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 9.61 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.12 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cemtrex Inc (CETX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.36M and boasts a workforce of 264 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9242, with a change in price of -1.2000. Similarly, Cemtrex Inc recorded 244,530 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.34%.

CETX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CETX stands at 3.65. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.62.

CETX Stock Stochastic Average

Cemtrex Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 46.47%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.91%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.53% and 34.50%, respectively.