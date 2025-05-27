Centrus Energy Corp: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -7.85% from 52-Week Low

The market performance of Centrus Energy Corp’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $122.94 on 02/12/25, while the lowest value for the same duration was $33.51 on 08/05/24.

52-week price history of LEU Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Centrus Energy Corp’s current trading price is -7.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 238.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $33.51 to $122.94. In the Energy sector, the Centrus Energy Corp’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.25 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.67 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.93B and boasts a workforce of 322 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 80.51, with a change in price of +42.58. Similarly, Centrus Energy Corp recorded 783,862 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.22%.

Examining LEU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEU stands at 2.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.95.

LEU Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Centrus Energy Corp over the last 50 days is 92.77%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.40%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 81.11% and 80.04%, respectively.

LEU Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 70.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 65.39%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LEU has fallen by 64.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.32%.