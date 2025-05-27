Carnival Corp (CCL) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Carnival Corp’s current trading price is -17.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.08%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.78 and $28.72 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 12.1 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 26.36 million over the last three months.

Carnival Corp saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $28.72 on 01/31/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $13.78 on 08/05/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Carnival Corp (CCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.60B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.20, with a change in price of -1.47. Similarly, Carnival Corp recorded 24,143,678 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCL stands at 3.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.91.

CCL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Carnival Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.94%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.81% and 82.72%, respectively.

CCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -5.40% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.00%. The price of CCL fallen by 26.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.79%.