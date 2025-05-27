Captivision Inc’s Mixed Bag: Down -33.75% in 6 Months, Down 2.93% in 30 Days

Captivision Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $5.72 on 05/29/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.37 on 01/28/25.

52-week price history of CAPT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Captivision Inc’s current trading price is -91.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.75%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.37 and $5.72. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 10.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.6 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.25% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.51M.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5186, with a change in price of -0.2751. Similarly, Captivision Inc recorded 3,469,491 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.82%.

CAPT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Captivision Inc over the last 50 days is at 43.77%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 43.77%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.45% and 45.06%, respectively.

CAPT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price loss of -27.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -33.75%. The price of CAPT fallen by 2.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 10.65%.