CAN’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -69.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -60.15%. The price of CAN leaped by -20.80% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.13%.

Canaan Inc ADR saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.27 on 12/16/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.53 on 05/06/25.

52-week price history of CAN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Canaan Inc ADR’s current trading price is -80.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.53 and $3.27. The Canaan Inc ADR’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 32.93 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 20.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 181.74M and boasts a workforce of 463 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2783, with a change in price of -1.5964. Similarly, Canaan Inc ADR recorded 18,559,590 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -71.59%.

CAN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAN stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.09.

CAN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Canaan Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.61%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 25.34%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.21% and 46.00%, respectively.