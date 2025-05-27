Can WeRide Inc. ADR Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

52-week price history of WRD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. WeRide Inc. ADR’s current trading price is -79.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.08%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $6.03 and $44.00. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 17.11 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 8.98 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.34B and boasts a workforce of 3093 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.96, with a change in price of -5.09. Similarly, WeRide Inc. ADR recorded 6,304,943 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.85%.

WRD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WRD stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

WRD Stock Stochastic Average

WeRide Inc. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 21.29%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 61.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.96% and 70.07%, respectively.

WRD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -35.75% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -52.77%. The price of WRD fallen by 28.49% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.29%.