Cameco Corp (CCJ) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cameco Corp’s current trading price is -6.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.69%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $35.00 and $62.55. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 13.32 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.1 million observed over the last three months.

Cameco Corp’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $62.55 on 12/06/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $35.00 on 04/07/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cameco Corp (CCJ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.55B and boasts a workforce of 2884 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 46.57, with a change in price of +6.20. Similarly, Cameco Corp recorded 4,359,002 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.81%.

How CCJ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CCJ stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

CCJ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cameco Corp over the past 50 days is 99.75%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.60%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 93.86% and 90.82%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CCJ Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 14.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.14%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CCJ has fallen by 33.72%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.47%.

