BWX Technologies Inc: Rising -12.34% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

BWX Technologies Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $136.31 on 11/14/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $84.21 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of BWXT Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. BWX Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -12.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.90%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $84.21 and $136.31. In the Industrials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.59 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.92B and boasts a workforce of 8700 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.42, with a change in price of +6.97. Similarly, BWX Technologies Inc recorded 992,949 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.19%.

Examining BWXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BWXT stands at 1.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

BWXT Stock Stochastic Average

BWX Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.74%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 97.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.75% and 56.39%, respectively.

BWXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.27%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.32%. The price of BWXT increased 10.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.93%.