BTE’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -36.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -44.41%. The price of BTE decreased 0.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.53%.

The market performance of Baytex Energy Corp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.84 on 07/17/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.36 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of BTE Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Baytex Energy Corp’s current trading price is -57.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.59%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.36 and $3.84. The trading volume for the Energy sector company’s shares reached about 52.04 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 45.03 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.26B and boasts a workforce of 370 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1193, with a change in price of -0.7800. Similarly, Baytex Energy Corp recorded 38,911,227 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.23%.

BTE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTE stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

BTE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Baytex Energy Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 28.00%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 39.22%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 36.60% and 37.91% respectively.