BTBT’s Stock Market Adventure: -10.07% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -10.07% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.94%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BTBT has fallen by 26.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.98%.

Bit Digital Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.74 on 11/12/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.69 on 04/10/25.

52-week price history of BTBT Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Bit Digital Inc’s current trading price is -54.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.92%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.69 and $5.74. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 7.72 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 15.37 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 547.50M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.57, with a change in price of -0.38. Similarly, Bit Digital Inc recorded 15,452,234 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.67%.

BTBT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BTBT stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

BTBT Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Bit Digital Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 98.94%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.59%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 88.90% and 86.80% respectively.