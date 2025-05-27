Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp Inc. (BAH) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -16.25%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -21.85%. The price of BAH decreased -9.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -16.32%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $190.59 on 11/06/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $101.05 on 03/21/25.

52-week price history of BAH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s current trading price is -43.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$101.05 and $190.59. The Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 8.96 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.55 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.65B and boasts a workforce of 35800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 119.63, with a change in price of -21.86. Similarly, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp recorded 2,433,626 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.86%.

BAH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAH stands at 4.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.08.

BAH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 22.57%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.39% and 79.22%, respectively.