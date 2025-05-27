Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Bit Origin Ltd’s current trading price is -96.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.12 and $5.73 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.01 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 43.06 million over the last three months.

Bit Origin Ltd ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.73 on 06/27/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.12 on 04/21/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -43.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.50M and boasts a workforce of 5 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3619, with a change in price of -0.6642. Similarly, Bit Origin Ltd recorded 27,682,295 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -79.07%.

BTOG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Bit Origin Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 27.28%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 26.40%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.08% and 21.89%, respectively.

BTOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -82.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -88.28%. The price of BTOG increased 14.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.30%.